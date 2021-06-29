Global Photovoltaic Software Market Size - Forecast to 2026

PVSyst, Homer Energy, Greenius, SunSniffer, Folsom Labs, Aurora Solar, Energy Toolbase, Schneider Electric, Tigo Energy, Verdiseno, Blu Banyan, Scanifly, Sofdesk, SunbaseData, Ardexa Pty Ltd., AZZO, Nextracker, SMA America, Solar Data Systems, SolarView Technologies, PowerHub, Heliolytics, geothinQ, Valentin Software among others are the key players in the photovoltaic software market.

Brooklyn, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Photovoltaic Software Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.28% during the forecast period. The growing demand for solar energy in developing countries across the world combined with the growing technological advancements in software development is the major driver for the photovoltaic software market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Photovoltaic Software Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • The growing demand for software solutions and services in developing, monitoring, and managing a solar project is expected to result in the growth of the photovoltaic software market
  • As per the component outlook, the solutions segment is expected to have the largest share in the market during the forecast period
  • The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Solutions
  • Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Design and Simulation Software
  • Asset Management Software
  • Sales Software
  • Monitoring Software

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Mobile Software
  • PC Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Residential
  • Industrial
  • Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

