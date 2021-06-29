How “Innovation Made Easier” Can Revolutionize Your Return to Work. “At the Edge,” a New Global Podcast from Innovation Minds, Is Now Live.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Valley based company Innovation Minds announced today a crucial step in helping to solve the newest challenges of the post-pandemic global workplace by launching a new podcast: At the Edge On Innovation & Employee Engagement.



In this podcast, Innovation Minds interviews a diverse offering of business leaders from around the planet on how to use innovation to engage the workforce, as well as how to innovate engagement using technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to humanize relationships in the new distributed workplace.

Companies around the world are struggling with a new hybrid paradigm. As much of the workforce prepares to go back to the office after more than a year working remotely, how can leaders keep their employees engaged and collaborating successfully? This question is already burning in the minds of both employees and managers and is the subject of many articles and social media posts.

Even a company as famously innovative as Apple made the news this month when nearly three thousand of its employees signed onto a letter to CEO Tim Cook objecting to his demand that everyone return to the office by September.

“Innovation is about people, not technology,” says Innovation Minds’ founder and CTO Bala Balasubramaniam. “We believe that innovation OF the workforce is as critical as innovation BY the workforce. Innovation itself offers a critical solution. Innovation can be part of the daily work of everyone in a company, and provides a key to engagement as much as, or even more than, being an end in itself. This podcast aims to help companies manage the new reality in cutting-edge ways.”

Three bonus episodes of the podcast launch today, Tuesday, 29 June, featuring Innovation Minds insiders Bala Balasubramaniam, Douglass Humphreys, and Gary Covert helping define what “AT THE EDGE” means, and preparing us all for an amazing season to come. The episodes are available on all major podcast platforms as well as directly at Innovation Minds’ website .

Michael Lee, host of the podcast and an internationally certified creativity and innovation expert and coach, adds: “Innovation and engagement are two of the most important issues in business today, period. It has been eye-opening talking to these experts – the world has changed very fast, and it’s essential for leaders to listen to our guests – they share so much amazing practical advice that needs to be implemented right away.”

Innovation Minds is a leader in using AI-driven technology to engage employees through their philosophy of Innovation At the Edge, and decided to launch this podcast to promote the urgent need for engagement at this delicate time.

Guests on the twelve episodes of Season One of the podcast include corporate HR leads, world-class consultants, best-selling authors, and employee engagement and innovation experts working across a wide range of industries. These guests are:

Clint Pulver, Founder of the Center for Employee Retention, “The Undercover Millennial,” and author of the new book I Love it Here! How Great Leaders Create Organizations that Their People Never Want to Leave. Themba Chakela, GM of Ways of Working at Transnet. South Africa’s government-owned transport company, and former Head of HR for Southern Africa at Dimension Data. Jamie Notter and Maddie Grant, co-authors of The Non-Obvious Guide to Employee Engagement & co-founders of PROPEL, a corporate culture consultancy. Shawn Nason, author of The Power of Yes! In Innovation, founder of the Disruptor League and former Chief Innovation Officer for Xavier University and Disney Imagineer. Delano A. Johnson, Founder and CEO of the House of Creativity, and author of the best-selling book Refuse to Live Talented and Broke: Ten Keys to Unlocking Your Creative Earning Potential. Luke Jamieson, a top CX Influencer, Thought Leader for the Future of Work and Social Influencer for Gamification, who has helped shape some of Australia’s largest employee experience programs. Coonoor Behal, author of I Quit! The Life-Affirming Joy of Giving Up, and a pioneer in using improv performance as the instigator of corporate innovation. Jeff Tobe, an international engagement expert and author of Coloring Outside the Lines, and ranked as one of the top 15 speakers in North America. Niven Postma, former Head of Leadership and Culture at Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, former Head of External Strategy at the South African Reserve Bank, and an Archbishop Desmond Tutu Leadership Fellow. Dickson Tang, Singapore-based author of Leadership for Future of Work, who has consulted with international companies including Cartier, CITIC Telecom, JVC Kenwood, Montblanc, Novartis, and many more. Dr. Sindhu Joseph, who holds six patents in artificial intelligence and was a finalist for Google’s Anita Borg Women in Technology Awards. Adriana Bokel Herde, Chief People Officer at Pega, a renowned expert in the use of artificial intelligence in HR, and a lecturer at MIT.

Founded in 2015, by a team of established executive innovation leaders from top Silicon Valley companies, Innovation Minds provides a holistic Innovation Success Solution that takes the guesswork out of running an engaged innovation program. The company’s cloud-based IMS is powered by cutting-edge AI/ML engines and is backed by a global team of Master Facilitators and Ideapreneurs as well as its patented 6Thons events framework. Clients include LinkedIn, Pay Pal, EBay, Red Bull, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz, and many other notable organizations.



