The Corrugated Box Market is expected to grow by 75.13 billion sq ft during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Our report on corrugated box market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased market consolidation and growing demand from e-commerce. In addition, increased market consolidation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corrugated box market in US analysis includes end-user segment and material segment.



The corrugated box market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverage products

• Non-durable products

• Durables and others



By Material

• Recycled corrugates

• Virgin corrugates



This study identifies the increase in the use of processed and packaged foods as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on corrugated box market in US covers the following areas:

• Corrugated box market in US sizing

• Corrugated box market in US forecast

• Corrugated box market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corrugated box market in US vendors that include DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Packaging Corp. of America, Pratt Industries Inc., Shillington Box Company LLC, Wertheimer Box Corp., and WestRock Co. Also, the corrugated box market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

