Global Impact Welcomes New Board Chair, KPMG’s Anita Whitehead

Alexandria, VA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact, a leader in growing global philanthropy, today announced the appointment of Anita Whitehead as Chair of its Board of Directors effective July 1, 2021. Whitehead, Principal for Corporate Citizenship Services at KPMG and Board Chair for the KPMG Foundation, joined the Global Impact Board in 2017 and will serve a three-year term as chair. She is the first woman and person of color to chair the board.

Whitehead succeeds Steve Polo, Managing Partner at OPX, who served as Chair for nine years and will continue to guide the organization as a member of the Board. Under his leadership, Global Impact has become a diverse and integrated intermediary supporting partners across all sectors. During his tenure, Polo envisioned a new office space and guided Global Impact through the transition, led the organization through a shift in strategic framework, supported the diversification of its lines of business, oversaw the merger with Geneva Global and steered the organization through COVID-19.

“On behalf of the Global Impact Board of Directors and the entire staff, we want to express our deep appreciation for Steve Polo’s service, especially during such a transformative time for the organization,” said Scott Jackson, president and CEO of Global Impact. “We could not have had a better person at the helm to guide Global Impact through an executive transition and business model evolution.”

With more than 20 years of global philanthropy experience at KPMG, Whitehead is well regarded in the corporate social responsibility space. In the past year, she expanded her role with KPMG to lead the Foundation as Board Chair, guiding their efforts to foster systemic change in education, business and society.

“It is a privilege to have Anita Whitehead steer Global Impact into a new era,” said Scott Jackson, president and CEO of Global Impact. “She is a consummate CSR professional, and her experience will be a significant asset to Global Impact’s mission to inspire greater giving.”

As Global Impact’s Board continues to serve and influence the organization, its membership is developing in diversity of backgrounds and skills to reflect the organization and those they serve.

Attachment