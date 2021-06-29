GRAY® Unveils the RESKAR® Case Collection, Enhancing Its Line of Luxury Accessories Designed Exclusively for the Apple Watch

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAY®, a Singapore-based luxury brand known for its futuristic and sci-fi inspired tech accessories, today announced a new addition to its line of Apple Watch cases with the launch of RESKAR®. The RESKAR case complements Apple Watch’s leading-edge technology with a brand-new exterior, expanding GRAY’s current line of CYBER WATCH® cases. Made with high-end metals and constructed by skilled craftsmen, the RESKAR cases offer an exclusivity to those who purchase them – selling a limited amount in each color.



“The RESKAR was designed to radically transform the Apple Watch into a work of art,” said Kevin Wu, Founder and CEO of GRAY®. “The watch case collection, featuring both the new RESKAR and original CYBER WATCH, is inspired by ground-breaking technology and brings together timeless, sleek materials. We aim to bring the future to life through our products so that any GRAY item you buy today can still stay relevant in the years to come.”

This re-designed, CNC machined Apple Watch case is engineered with a bold new carbodyne material while also coming in aerospace grade titanium variants. The new carbodyne material, made with thin carbon fiber sheets stacked together in different directions, will create a unique, wavy visual. The RESKAR case can also be bought with a custom designed FKM fluoroelastomer Apple Watchband in a variety of colors, which adds to the case’s personality, performance and comfort.

The RESKAR is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 4, 5 and 6 and comes in two exclusive design options:

TITANIUM: Raw mechanically textured titanium with black FKM watch band. The case comes in four colors in this variant: Titanium, Stealth, Gold and Aurora, retailing for $599, $799, $999 and $1299 respectively.

CARBODYNE: Made with carbon fiber sheets to create a unique appearance, the carbodyne comes in two colors: Black and Orange, which retail for $1099 each.

The RESKAR case is now available for pre-orders, with products shipping by August 7th. To pre-order, visit: gray.inc/collections/reskar-apple-watch-case-band.

The RESKAR is the latest addition to GRAY’s lineup of luxury tech accessories. Other products include the ADVENT® and ALTER EGO® luxury iPhone cases, VANDIUM® RFID-blocking designer card wallet, CORAZON® bitcoin hardware wallet, GRAYCRAFT® physical sculptures, and RAPTOR® AirPods case.

About GRAY®

The GRAY® brand, founded and based in Singapore, owes much of its distinctive character to the city that they call home. Inspired by the technologically advanced city-state, GRAY® was born to be the periscope into the future, to inspire those who will shape it. Rebels at heart, GRAY®'s designs have no history as their heritage is the future, their creations are daring experiments in mechanical artistry, engineered with the most advanced technical materials possible. To date they have created the most exclusive and luxurious tech accessories for the iPhone, Samsung & MacBook, cryptocurrency hardware wallets, and a range of daily accessories such as writing instruments and card wallets.

