The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by $ 7.87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period

87 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period. Our report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for automation to improve productivity and increasing venture capital investment. In addition, demand for automation to improve productivity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Predictive maintenance and machine inspection

• Production planning

• Quality control

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the evolving industrial IoT and big data integration as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry vendors that include Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., Landing AI, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corp., and Amazon Web Services Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

