Endera CEO John Walsh Announces Partnership and 250 EV Order With Pritchard Ford

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, announced its EV partnership with Pritchard Ford.



Under the partnership, Pritchard Ford will serve as a supplier of Ford Chassis and provide servicing for Endera vehicles. Pritchard Ford has also signed a contract committing to purchase 250 EV vehicles. Pritchard Ford will expand Endera’s national service network, ship through, and dealership presence with 2,600 service points across the country.

“Pritchard Auto Company is an award-winning and leading Ford dealership nationwide,” said John Walsh, Endera’s Chief Executive Officer. “With the access to new customers and added value for existing ones, Endera’s reach will expand in both size and quality through its partnership with Pritchard. Pritchard Companies' corporate heritage brings a depth of experience founded on its fully integrated automotive platform to the Endera team.”

Pritchard Commercial can be found nationally in 50 states with over 60,000 units supplied. As an automotive enterprise that has been family-owned and operated since 1913, Pritchard Companies have over a century of experience in the industry. One of Pritchard Companies' core values includes relationships, which is apparent in its successful work as a trusted Ford dealership.

“Our partnership is setting the stage for innovation in the electric vehicle market. The depth and breadth of expertise in our team is impressive, and it’s exciting to see each company play a unique and vital role in what we will accomplish in partnership with Endera,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pritchard Companies.

Customers utilizing the Pritchard network to make additions to vehicles receive free shipping nationwide. Additionally, Pritchard’s nationwide purchasing and distribution network will increase Endera’s revenue and presence. By partnering with Pritchard, Endera benefits from over 100 years of industry expertise while gaining increased service, supplies, and access to new connections in the automotive space.

About Endera

Endera is a vertically integrated technology company specializing in commercial electric vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. We design American-made electric vehicles and provide transportation and energy services that leverage leading technologies and American manufacturing. With one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicle offerings, Endera provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability and service. Additional information about Endera is available at www.enderamotors.com.

About Pritchard Companies

Established in 1913, Pritchard Companies is a national automotive enterprise, providing fully integrated solutions to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates locations across the United States, representing the world’s finest truck and bus manufacturers. They offer a full range of products, from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts and service, to financing, insurance, telematics, leasing and rental. Additional information about Pritchard Companies products and services is available at www.pritchardco.com .

Media Contact:

Domenique Sciuto (307) 302-9110 or domenique@enderacorp.com