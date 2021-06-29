URC’S NEW TOUCH SCREEN USES VOICE ACTIVATION FOR NEXT GEN USER EXPERIENCE

Harrison, NY, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, announced the launch of the TKP-8600, its most advanced user interface.

URC’s latest innovation in user touch screens offers next generation integration of automation, control, voice activation and audio capabilities. This premium in-wall touch screen features an 8 inch high-resolution screen and sleek profile. The brilliant, high-resolution LCD displays vivid images including live video from door stations and surveillance cameras. The built-in AV intercom offers convenient room-to-room communication. It is perfect for high-end residential and commercial installations.

Advanced benefits of this new touch screen include:

High-resolution, optimized user experience

Voice activation or Push-to-Talk with Alexa Voice Assistant

Live camera view with integrated MJPEG and/or H.264 camera streams

Native audio/video interface that makes calls and intercom functions easy and intuitive

Responsive proximity sensor that wakes the device when approached

Built-in 3-microphone array to recognize audio commands from across the room

Faster processing speeds for a more immediate response

When combined with URC’s Total Control system, residential and commercial customers can take advantage of premium integration by controlling hundreds of devices throughout diverse environments. The TKP-8600 is the portal to industry leading integration portfolio with hundreds of popular brands in the following sectors: lighting, audio, video, climate, shade, drape, pool/spa and more.

URC has created a new in-wall mounting kit that allows its certified dealers to install this new touch screen flush to the wall. Available in brushed aluminum (natural aluminum and black), this wall mounting kit fits the demands of today’s designer, upscale residential and commercial environments.

“By launching our new 8-inch, voice activated, premium touch screen, URC delivers on its tradition of continuous innovation and superior home automation solutions,” said Mr. Chang K. Park, URC CEO. “Our goal is to deliver residential and commercial experiences that elevate expectations for premium performance design and integration.”

The TKP-8600 is on pre-sale with URC certified dealers/installers.

URC has plans to announce more integrations for voice and touch activation during the next few months.

URC will be showcasing this new touch screen, as well as its complete product line at CEDIA (https://cediaexpo.com/) in early September. The custom electronics premier trade show brings together manufacturers, installers and media leaders for an annual view to the industry’s future. Visit URC’s booth (#3612) at CEDIA for more information regarding this innovation and the rest of the portfolio.

About URC

Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total ControlÒ and Complete ControlÒ. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touch screens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training URC the best choice for home automation.

For more information visit www.urc-automation.com. Think beyond everyday.

