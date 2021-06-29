UWB Energy and Ainsworth Announce Teaming Agreement

English French

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UWB Energy, a hybrid microgrid energy solutions company based in Oakville, Ontario, Canada is pleased to announce that Ainsworth, a leading North American provider of high-quality multi-trade technical services to the facility services industry, has signed a Teaming Agreement that provides the framework for UWB Energy and Ainsworth Inc. to provide construction, operations, and maintenance for UWB Energy microgrid projects larger than 500kw.



UWB Energy’s Integrated Energy Platform™ (IEP™) is a hybrid microgrid solution that includes a combination of renewable technologies such as solar, wind, green hydrogen, and others, to deliver reliable, secure and clean energy at a much lower cost to businesses. Utilizing extensive industry expertise and the most advanced, proven technologies, UWB Energy has created an Integrated Energy Platform that meets current and future energy demands.

“Ainsworth’s highly respected operations and maintenance capabilities are a perfect fit for UWB Energy as we expand our projects and ensure we have a knowledgeable and reliable partner for our hybrid microgrid solutions,” states John MacCharles, Chief Operating Officer of UWB Energy. “Our energy generation flexibility is an excellent fit for many facilities seeking to reduce operating costs and improve energy resiliency, and this Teaming Agreement allows both companies to combine their respective expertise to design, estimate, build, install, and maintain the various system technologies.”

“UWB Energy’s particular strength in over 500 kw hybrid microgrid solutions is an ideal fit with other energy related solutions in our portfolio,” stated Steven Horwood, Vice President Business Development at Ainsworth. “Customers across the various vertical markets require energy, sustainability and operational resilience technology options that address each of their unique needs. As with other partners, by providing all aspects of project development and implementation; from initial design, through to construction and operations, this Teaming Agreement will provide customers with a budget, schedule and long-term performance certainty.”

About UWB Energy

UWB Energy combines innovative energy solutions and extensive expertise in the increasingly essential sustainable energy industry. UWB provides a viable alternative to the traditional power model using a patented combination of technologies to provide affordable, reliable, and secure on-site power. UWB brings decades of industry knowledge alongside strategic partnerships dedicated to collectively working towards a better future. The flexible design of the IEP also adapts to accommodate cutting-edge sustainable technologies as they become viable. The Integrated Energy Platform ensures that UWB is always at the forefront of innovation to lead the journey towards a sustainable world.

About Ainsworth

Ainsworth is a leading integrated multi-trade services company that provides high-quality technical trades services, including building automation, HVAC, mechanical, electrical, data cabling, and industrial automation for institutional, commercial, and industrial clients in every Province in Canada and numerous U.S. States. As an integrated multi-trade services company, Ainsworth offers end-to-end services and solutions for all customer asset maintenance and refurbishment requirements.

Ainsworth is a wholly owned subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. GDI is a leading integrated commercial facility services provider which offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, stadiums and event venues, hotels, shopping centres, distribution facilities, airports and other transportation facilities. In addition to the services provided by Ainsworth, GDI's commercial facility services capabilities include commercial janitorial and building maintenance, as well as other complementary services such as janitorial products manufacturing and distribution. GDI's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI). Additional information on GDI can be found on its website at www.gdi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

UWB Energy Contact Information:

John MacCharles

j.maccharles@uwbenergy.com

uwbenergy.com

Ainsworth Inc. Contact Information:

Steve Horwood

Steve.horwood@ainsworth.com

ainsworth.com﻿

