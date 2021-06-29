Application Server Market Size to Touch USD 28.11 Billion by 2025 at 12.06% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Application Server Market information by Application Type, by Deployment, by Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2027” the market valued at USD 12.95 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 28.11 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.06%.

Application Server Market Scope:

An application server is a form of platform middleware and is mostly used for cloud applications, mobile devices, and tablets. This is a system software that lies in between the operating system, external resources like database management system (DBMS), user application, communications and internet services. They act as a host for the business logic of the user while facilitating access to and also performance of the business application. It performs the basic business needs of the application regardless of the traffic and variable of client requests, software and hardware failures, the larger-scale applications’ distributed nature, and potential heterogeneity of processing resources and data. This server also supports multiple application design patterns as per the nature of the business application as well as the practices in the specific industry for which the application is designed. Application server supports multiple programming languages as well as deployment platforms.

Dominant Key Players on Application Server Market Covered Are:

HostBridge (US)

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

F5 Networks Inc. (US)

Lexmark (US)

Nastel Technologies (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Pega Systems (US)

iWay Software (US)

Adobe Systems Inc. (US)

Wipro (India)

SAP SE (Germany)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

VMware Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Group (Japan)

The Apache Software Foundation (US)

TIBCO Software Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global application server market share. Some of these entail the growing use of mobile and computer-based internet applications, rapid developments in mobile device systems and wireless networks, increasing adoption of m-commerce and e-commerce applications, growing adoption of IoT technology and cloud platform, increasing need for portable software and high-end interface among various organizations, rising sophisticated applications which support data management, development of advanced application tools, growing need to support legacy application, database integration, and system with advanced technologies among numerous organizations, and alluring application server features that plays a pivotal role in enterprise application integration and business-to-business integration (B2Bi). The additional factors adding market growth include rising digitalization among multiple sectors, growing awareness of the benefits of application server such as integrity of data, centralized control on access and resources, improved performance of large applications on client’s server model, and centralization of business logic by single server unit, increasing need to manage growing data traffic on network for optimizing overall performance of service delivery of application at network level, and rising integration of emerging technologies like internet of things with wide applications for supporting and running various applications like easy, presentative, and smart graphical user interfaces in smartphones.

On the contrary, high maintenance cost related to application servers, and rise in complexity of large application integration may limit the global application server market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global application server market based on vertical, deployment, and type.

By application, the global application server market is segmented into mobile applications and web applications. Of these, the mobile applications segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By deployment, the global application server market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Of these, the on-cloud segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global application server market is segmented into retail, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, education, healthcare, government, BFSI, and others. Of these, the manufacturing segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Have Lions Share in Application Server Market

Geographically, the global application server market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. The presence of a well-established network infrastructure, the presence of several key players, market players making heavy investments in R&D activities to create application servers with advanced capabilities, early adoption of technology, increasing smartphone penetration, the presence of a well-established business, rising penetration of mobile communication devices, and increasing adoption in the US are adding to the global application server market growth in the region.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Application Server Market

In Europe, the global application server market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising initiatives undertaken by the European government to adopt cloud-based m-commerce and e-commerce and rising advances in different technologies for high application services use among various business sectors are adding to the global application server market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Application Server Market

In the APAC region, the global application server market is predicted to have admirable growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for m-commerce and e-commerce applications, growing adoption of IoT technology, the presence of skilled experts, growth of the service and manufacturing sectors, rising penetration of smartphones, development of high-speed wireless internet network infrastructure, advances in cloud computing and networking technologies, rise in IT service and software providers in China and India, and rising number of service-based and technology startups are adding to the global application server market growth in the region.

RoW to Have Sound Growth in Application Server Market

In RoW, the application server market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. Growing penetration of smartphone and internet-based services, increasing industrialization, and rising awareness about application servers across different industries are adding to the global application server market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Application Server Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has cast its shadow on the global application server market. The immediate & long-term impact of the crisis, fluctuations in demand share, supply chain disruptions, and economic consequences of the pandemic had a negative effect on the market growth.

