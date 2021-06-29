21 Finalists Announced for Women Tech Awards

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector, today announced the 21 finalists for the 2021 Women Tech Awards. These awards bring visibility to technology-focused women throughout the industry who are leading technology companies, creating new technologies, driving innovation, and inspiring the tech community.

“As we face the first female recession and the great resignation, everyone is more acutely aware of the vital impact of women in all fields, especially technology, and the need to create opportunities for women at every level,” said Cydni Tetro, president of WTC. “Giving visibility and recognition to the accomplishments and contributions of women in tech helps fight this tide, and instead creates momentum for all women by accelerating their impact, raising awareness about the vitality of women in diverse teams, and inspiring more women and girls to pursue STEM fields. After nearly two years apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can think of no greater reason to come together, and no more pressing time to do so.”

Since launching 14 years ago, the Women Tech Awards has elevated and celebrated the leadership, innovations and contributions of hundreds of individual women in technology and raised the visibility of the impact of women in tech as a whole. This platform has also helped inspire thousands of other women and high school girls to choose STEM paths and careers.

Each finalist was selected based on professional achievements, business leadership, industry experiences and personal accomplishments. Judging for the awards was conducted by a panel of leaders throughout the technology community.

Listed alphabetically, the Women Tech Award finalists are as follows:

Amy Dredge Vice President of Technology Center of Excellence, Pluralsight

Vice President of Technology Center of Excellence, Pluralsight Angie Balfour Chief People Officer, Weave

Chief People Officer, Weave Darcy Douglas Vice President of Global Program Management, Taulia

Vice President of Global Program Management, Taulia Emily Tew Senior Vice President, Analytics Director, Health Catalyst

Senior Vice President, Analytics Director, Health Catalyst Jamie Lyon Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Lucid

Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Lucid Jen Gray Vice President, Product Marketing, Filevine

Vice President, Product Marketing, Filevine Juliette Bautista Director, Club Ability

Director, Club Ability Katie Iversen NERC/Modeling Risk Manager, AES Clean Energy

NERC/Modeling Risk Manager, AES Clean Energy Laura McCarty Vice President, Technical Support Americas, Pure Storage

Vice President, Technical Support Americas, Pure Storage Lindsey Henderson Secondary Mathematics Specialist, Utah State Board of Education

Secondary Mathematics Specialist, Utah State Board of Education Mandy Rogers Integrated Functional Capabilities, Northrop Grumman

Integrated Functional Capabilities, Northrop Grumman Milada Copeland Chief Information Security Officer, Progrexion

Chief Information Security Officer, Progrexion Namitha Nayak Vice President Engineering, NICE CXone

Vice President Engineering, NICE CXone Nikki Walker Director of Brand Experience and Community Engagement, Domo

Director of Brand Experience and Community Engagement, Domo Sadiqa Mahmood General Manager & SVP, Life Sciences Business, Health Catalyst

General Manager & SVP, Life Sciences Business, Health Catalyst Serenie Gagon Vice President Product - Payment Solutions, Finicity, a Mastercard Company

Vice President Product - Payment Solutions, Finicity, a Mastercard Company Shari Mann Engineering Fellow & OCS Chief Engineer, L3Harris

Engineering Fellow & OCS Chief Engineer, L3Harris Sherrie Cowley Head of Security Operations, 3M

Head of Security Operations, 3M Sujatha Sampath Physicist, Senior Engineer, Micron Technology

Physicist, Senior Engineer, Micron Technology Toni Sears Senior Director, Program Management, CHG Healthcare

Senior Director, Program Management, CHG Healthcare Zyanya Bejarano Vice President Sales, Latin America, Instructure

Award recipients will be announced September 30, 2021, at an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The 2021 awards will be presented by Domo, Health Catalyst, Pelion Venture Partners and Vivint.

Event Details:

Date: September 30, 2021

Time: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Location: Grand America Hotel

555 South Main Street

Salt Lake City, UT

Tables and tickets for the awards can be purchased at www.womentechcouncil.org.

About Women Tech Council:

Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from high school K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities, and networking to more than 20,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse, and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: www.womentechcouncil.org.