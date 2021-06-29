Iran International Reports on Seedo Corp’s Disruptive Technology

London based Iranian International television spotlights Seedo Corp’s vertical farm technology that produces saffron “exactly like the Iranian farms.”

Tel Aviv, Israel, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, was featured in a television segment on Iran International. The story spanned many topics including the low yields of saffron grown by traditional farming and how Seedo Corp’s technology can help countries like Iran triple their annual production. It was also reported that an entire farm can produce only 5lbs of saffron annually, which is why the spice deemed “red gold” is the most expensive spice in the world.

“Seedo Corp is focused on providing the innovation needed to grow the saffron industry,” says David Freidenberg, CEO of Seedo Corp. “We are excited to see there is global interest in our technology that can benefit local and national economies. The industry needs a solution that can alleviate the arduous farming process that currently hinders the market from expanding. Seedo’s R&D moves closer than ever at finalizing the vertical farming protocols that can boost the billion-dollar saffron industry.”

“This is an exciting time for Seedo Corp as we assess the results of our first iteration of saffron produced using the most advanced technology and data science gathered from leaders in the field of saffron growing and agriculture,” says Dr. Gil Feiler, Seedo Corp’s Chairman. “As we look towards the next phase of our development and the potential commercialization of our saffron, we hope there is a future collaboration with the Iranian people.”

Iran International invited a saffron connoisseur to try Seedo’s saffron for quality assurance. The expert reported that Seedo’s saffron tasted “exactly” like the saffron produced by Iranian farms.

Seedo’s first batch of saffron was delivered to its brand ambassador and world renowned 2-Michelin star Spanish Chef Kiko Moya for use in culinary applications. The agritech company recently invested in state-of-the-art equipment featuring the latest software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron suited for a variety of applications. Seedo continues to meet with key officials in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, as well as saffron growers in preparation for going to market.

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agtech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This letter contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our ability to successfully execute a smooth transition of CFO functions as well as our ability to retain and recruit qualified executives; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our senior management team and organizational structure; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.