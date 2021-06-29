AmTrust, BTIS, CNA and Pie Insurance Successfully Integrate with Talage’s Wheelhouse

RENO, Nev., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce successful integrations with four prominent U.S. insurers who now have agent access to instant quoting via Talage’s Wheelhouse platform.



The insurers now onboarding agents onto Wheelhouse include:

Based in New York City, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AmTrust) offers workers’ compensation, general liability, business owners’ policies (BOP), cyber liability, EPLI and more to customers in 70 countries.

California-based Builders & Tradesman’s Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in standard property and casualty (P&C) coverages, including general liability, small business, workers’ compensation, commercial auto, builders’ risk, and inland marine, as well as excess and surplus (E&S) products and contractors’ license bonds.

Headquartered in Chicago, CNA Insurance (CNA), established in 1897, is the seventh largest commercial insurer in the U.S., with 6,700 employees, and additional operations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 2017, Pie Insurance (Pie) offers small businesses a wide range of coverages in addition to workers’ compensation, including BOP insurance, commercial auto, and general liability, across 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Talage’s digital distribution software solution for commercial insurance, Wheelhouse, is designed to fundamentally change the insurance quoting process by empowering P&C agents to sell small business coverages via any channel. Wheelhouse also allows insurers to more effectively use APIs through a single integration, and automates manual processes for increased efficiency, productivity, and growth.

“Digital distribution is the way of the future in commercial lines,” said Adam Kiefer, CEO for Talage. “Insurance companies who can equip agents with the modern technology to make doing business online possible will be best positioned to win new business. We are very pleased with the results AmTrust, BTIS, CNA and Pie Insurance have been able to achieve using Wheelhouse so far.”

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

