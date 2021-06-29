Craters & Freighters Cleveland Celebrates 25 Years of Stellar Shipping Services

Cleveland, OH, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Craters & Freighters franchise in Cleveland was established in 1996 by Patti Hrabik and is celebrating 25 years of successful business in 2021. Hrabik and her crating and shipping teams offer comprehensive packaging and shipping services around the world.

Craters & Freighters provides the safe and secure transport of just about any item, just about anywhere it needs to go. With decades of experience and a knowledgeable, skilled crew, the heaviest, largest, most valuable, awkward, fragile, and sensitive assets are custom crated, packaged, and shipped via land, air, and sea.

Of the milestone, Hrabik had this to say, “This is my 25th year in business with Craters & Freighters, Inc., and I attribute that success to my sales and management background in my previous career. I worked in an extremely male-dominated industry, as Craters & Freighters primarily is. I found out a women-owned business can be very successful with good training, knowledge, experience, and hard work.

I also have an excellent staff that is just a great and talented group. They have all contributed to the success of my operation. The support provided by the Craters & Freighters corporate team and other franchise owners continues to be ever-present in my 25 years. I am proud to be a part of this outstanding organization and I look forward to another 25 years of growth and prosperity for all of us.”

The woman-owned and run business has seen a consistent increase in clientele and community support, “Working in Cleveland for so many years has helped me to know the market and the ups and downs of the industries in my area. We’re fortunate to get to work with such a variety of local customers and industries.”

Celebrate this quadranscentennial with us and get 15% off your shipping services from Craters & Freighters in Cleveland from May 1, 2021, to May 31, 2021.







About Craters & Freighters

Craters & Freighters is a pioneer and leading expert in specialty packaging, crating, and shipping. Founded in 1990, the company has over 65 brick-and-mortar locations across the U.S. and serves residential and business customers in all sectors including telecommunications, electronics, medical equipment, aerospace, biotechnology, and heavy machinery. From simple shipments to complex corporate moves, Craters & Freighters is a national powerhouse with local accountability.

Contact Craters & Freighters in Cleveland at 216-749-3390 or visit their website at cratersandfreighterscleveland.com to learn more.



Contact

Cleveland Craters & Freighters

Address: 122 East Schaaf Rd., Unit 1-B, Brooklyn Heights, Ohio 44131

Phone: 216-749-3390 or 888-272-8311

Website: www.cratersandfreighterscleveland.com



Press Contact

Marketing Department

PR@CratersAndFreighters.com

1-800-736-3335





Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.







