The Corporate Training Market is expected to grow by $ 2.95 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Our report on corporate training market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Latin America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for employee skill enhancement and expansion of SMBs and government emphasis on workforce skill enhancement. In addition, increased need for employee skill enhancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate training market in Latin America analysis includes product segment and application segment.



The corporate training market in Latin America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Technical training

• Non-technical training



By Application

• Large enterprises

• Medium enterprises

• Small enterprises



This study identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in Latin America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on corporate training market in Latin America covers the following areas:

• Corporate training market in Latin America sizing

• Corporate training market in Latin America forecast

• Corporate training market in Latin America industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market in Latin America vendors that include Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Franklin Covey Co., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Also, the corporate training market in Latin America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

