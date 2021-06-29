Tanenbaum Keale Announces Addition of Josephine Reina to Firm’s New Jersey Office

NEWARK, N.J., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce attorney Josephine Reina has joined the firm as an associate in the Newark, New Jersey, office.

Reina’s practice focuses on products liability, drug and medical device, asbestos, toxic tort and environmental matters. She handles all stages of cases and has proven experience collaborating with other attorneys in development of successful defense strategies, trial preparation and settlement negotiations when defending her clients. Her specific experience includes multiparty pharmaceutical and medical device litigation.

Understanding the tendencies and strategies of opposing counsel gives Reina insight into approaches to mass tort case discovery, including taking and defending depositions of individual clients and medical professionals, as well as preparing and responding to discovery requests.

“Josie brings a client-centered approach to her work, providing responsive and extensive communication with all key stakeholders in a matter. She always keeps the clients’ best interest in mind,” Tanenbaum Keale President James H. Keale said. “ We value collaborative team members and continue to seek out attorneys who can help expand our work for current clients and enhance our capabilities as a firm. We look forward to Josie’s contributions in maintaining our commitment to these efforts.”

Licensed to practice in New Jersey, New York and Maryland, Reina graduated from Towson University with a B.A. in Law and American Civilization and later earned her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

