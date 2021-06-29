Stanford Sonoma is Pleased to Announce Online Restaurant Supplies

Dallas, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanford Sonoma, authorized SEFA dealer, is proud to announce its subsidiary company, Online Restaurant Supplies, a one stop shop for your commercial kitchen needs.

Online Restaurant Supplies sells refrigeration, ice machines, fryers, induction cooking, and holding cabinets. “We have everything a restaurant needs to be set up efficiently and with the latest technology and quality products our customers know and love. We are a company restaurants trust.” Says Trinity Hall, President of Stanford Sonoma.

You can see and shop for the wide range of products HERE at (www.onlinerestaurantsupplies.com), and they are currently 10% off site wide.

Online Restaurant Supplies features items for both front and back of the house and everything in between. “It is so important to work with experts while planning your restaurant from making sure everything fits, to making sure it’s efficient for your style of business, if you do not take the time to make sure it flows properly you could be making things harder than they should be.” Says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

“Whether you are quick-service or a fine dining concept, we are your go-to experts for all things commercial kitchen” Adds Hall.

Online Restaurant Supplies distinguishes itself with a trusted in-house team of former restaurant owners, designers, contractors, and project managers with decades of experience. You can choose installation and training with all equipment sold.

One of the best features of Online Restaurant Supplies is how simple it is to shop and order online. This helps customers improve their restaurant efficiency with superior equipment, and offers quality customer service, including fast quotes and support for all the equipment Online Restaurant Supplies carries.

About Online Restaurant Supplies

Online Restaurant Supplies is a subsidiary of Stanford Sonoma and approved SEFA dealer offering a wide range of commercial kitchen and restaurant equipment. Online Restaurant Supplies delivers customer service and sales management to all orders, working with the customer through to final delivery. Online Restaurant Supplies provides leadership in the commercial kitchen and restaurant equipment industry, supplying checklist of items from flatware to refrigeration. With Stanford Sonoma and Online Restaurant Supplies, you have the flexibility to work with one shop for all your custom stainless steel fabrication and restaurant supply needs!

