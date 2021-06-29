The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market is expected to grow by $ 6.77 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729071/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on blood glucose test strips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes and growth of new marketing strategies In addition, increase in the number of diabetes cases and rising awareness about diabetes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blood glucose test strips market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The blood glucose test strips market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Home care settings

• POL



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the availability of products on online channels as one of the prime reasons driving the blood glucose test strips market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blood glucose test strips market covers the following areas:

• Blood glucose test strips market sizing

• Blood glucose test strips market forecast

• Blood glucose test strips market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blood glucose test strips market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Omnis Health LLC, Sanofi SA, Sinocare Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., and UniStrip Technologies LLC. Also, the blood glucose test strips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

