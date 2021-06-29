Nomi Health is the Official Covid-19 Response Healthcare Sponsor for the Orange Blossom Classic

Miami, Florida, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange Blossom Classic Committee has confirmed Nomi Health as the official Covid-19 Healthcare Response Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic. After 41 years, the Orange Blossom Classic is returning to Miami Gardens, FL. It represents one of the longest-running football classics played by Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a game between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University.

Through this partnership, Nomi Health will be providing testing, vaccinations, and educational materials at OBC’s signature events. They will also provide attendees and participants with information on ways they can remain safe leading up to the event and throughout the weekend. Nomi Health will also assist Jackson State University and Florida A&M University with Covid-19 testing and the residents of South Florida with vaccination appointments.

The Orange Blossom Classic is proud to have Nomi Health as sponsor. Their resources will ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for one South Florida’s largest events since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As we set out to plan this historic event, it became imperative that we identify partners that could safely assist our community and the visitors of South Florida. Healthcare is very important and we are happy to have Nomi Health every step of the way with us,” said Kendra N. Bulluck-Major, Executive Director, Orange Blossom Classic.

"Throughout the pandemic, Nomi Health has been proud to help get people across the country back to school, work, travel, and life as we know it," said Ron Goncalves, General Manager of Florida for Travel and Hospitality, Nomi Health. "Nomi is now proud to join forces with the OBC Committee to provide critical testing and vaccines for the Orange Blossom Classic to ensure players and staff can return to the field and that fans can return to their seats as safely as possible."

The original Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" between 1933 and 1978, featuring FAMU and another historically black school. This year, history-making events will occur on Labor Day weekend, culminating with the big game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 5, 2021. The weekend will consist of many events in the Miami Gardens area including the Empowerment Fest, Battle of the Bands and the Welcome To The 305 Pre-Game Concert.

For more tickets and more information, please visit orangeblossomclassic.com.

About The Orange Blossom Classic

Originally the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) was a postseason college football game held between 1933 and 1978, featuring Florida A&M and another historically black school in an unofficial championship, commonly referred to as the "Black National Championship" game. Jacksonville, FL was the location of the original game between FAMU and Howard University. The inaugural OBC was played in front of 2,000 fans at a "blacks-only" ballpark. Matchups continued on the Gridiron, between FAMU and other HBCU's, for 45 years consecutively in Jacksonville, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami. After a 41-year hiatus, the Orange Blossom Classic Committee and the City of Miami Gardens announced the revival of the historic game in 2020. Due to the global pandemic, the relaunch was postponed. The 47th Annual Orange Blossom Classic, featuring Florida A&M University's inaugural season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) against Jackson State University, is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 5, 2021. For more information about the Orange Blossom Classic visit, www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

About Nomi Health

The way we pay and deliver healthcare in America today is fundamentally broken, burdened by layers of avoidable inefficiencies that drive up costs and create unnecessary delays in care. Founded in 2019, Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company with a simple yet bold mission: rewire how we pay for and deliver healthcare to create a more cost-effective -- and simply effective -- experience for employers, patients, and providers alike. Our COVID-19 public health testing and vaccine programs are a perfect example of a more direct, digital-first health care model at work. Find out more at www.nomihealth.com.