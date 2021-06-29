The Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market is expected to grow by USD 6.79 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603962/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on artificial intelligence in energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the number of smart connected devices, growing demand for data integration, and visual analytics, and increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making. In addition, an increase in the number of smart connected devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial intelligence in energy market analysis includes solution segment andgeographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence in energy market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• software

• hardware

• services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence in energy market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities and investment in AI start-ups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence in energy market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence in energy market sizing

• Artificial intelligence in energy market forecast

• Artificial intelligence in energy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence in energy market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Flex Ltd., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Origami Energy Ltd., Siemens AG, and Verdigris Technologies Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence in energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



