GDA Capital Introduces Europe Disruptive Investment Summit

Toronto, Canada , June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Capital will be hosting the Europe Disruptive Investment Summit virtually and with a live streaming in the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland on July 7th. The two-day summit will raise awareness for disruptive investments in the family office community while bringing in global leaders with a focus on highlighting local European case studies. It will serve to connect these offices with global opportunities.

Leading companies across Scandinavia, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Monaco, as well as a diverse range of groups from around Europe have already been included as participants. Conversations range from discussions on how disruptive technology will impact everything from financial markets, real estate, securities, commodities, art, lending & the internet, among other topics. In addition, panels dive into how to get exposure through public markets and disruptive strategies for asset managers.

“The opportunities in the disruptive technology space aren’t limited to any geography or type of investor. We believe European investors, including the family office community, stand to benefit a lot from these developments and the disruptive projects that are reaching the tipping point into mainstream adoption. It is our hope that the Europe Disruptive Investment Summit marks the beginning of an ongoing and productive conversation where families begin to learn more about these burgeoning industries.” – GDA Capital CEO and co-founder Michael Gord.

The speaker list for the event includes global family offices and investment companies such as representatives from Transform World and WAMI Capital, LionieHill Capital & DLTx, as well as disruptive technology organizations, such as AXIA, Elitium, DigitalBits Foundation, Zytara, NetBox, Iqoniq and leading capital groups in Europe including Aero Capital, Staithe Capital, and Advanced Blockchain AG.



