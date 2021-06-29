IT Infrastructure Services Market Size Will Touch USD 120.15 Billion by 2025 at an 11.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global IT Infrastructure Services Market information by Type, by Service Type, by Organization Size and Region – Forecast to 2027” the market is expected to expand at a 11.1% CAGR, to reach USD 120.15 billion in 2025.

IT Infrastructure Services Market Scope:

IT infrastructure or information technology infrastructure are the combined components required to operate and manage IT environments and IT services. These components comprise of data storage, an operating system (OS), networking components, software, and hardware, all of which are used for delivering IT solutions and services. The purpose of IT infrastructure is to offer control and structure of the functions accountable for various technical operations that generally include networking, hardware, and software in both virtual and physical environments. Its key goal is in maintaining business productivity and minimizing downtime.

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global IT infrastructure services market growth. Some of these entail the growing need to manage IT infrastructure cost-effectively, need for improved returns on investment after deploying the solution, the growing adoption of IT infrastructure services across different verticals such as BFSI, consumer goods, manufacturing, and healthcare, increase in IT infrastructure spending, and the growing popularity of cloud based software. The additional IT infrastructure services market trends include rising concern to automate business processes, growing need to limit expenses related to hardware acquisition, deployment of on-premise cloud services, and the growing need to offer value-added and high-margin services like managed hosting.

On the contrary, security issues likely to face by an organization, and security related regulations by governments across the world may limit the global IT infrastructure services market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global IT infrastructure services market based on vertical, organization size, service type, and type.

By type, the global IT infrastructure services market is segmented into data center consolidation services, virtualization solutions, IT security management, enterprise system management, network management service, and others. Of these, the network management service segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Meanwhile the IT security service will grow at the highest CAGR. There is an increasing need for network management services by mid-size and large enterprises across different verticals such as healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and BFSI.

By service type, the IT infrastructure services market is segmented into managed, maintenance, planning integration and implementation, and consulting. Of these, the managed service segment will dominate the market over the forecast period at a high CAGR. The growing requirement among enterprises for managing IT infrastructure in the stipulated budget coupled with the requirement for focusing on core business areas are adding to the growth of the segment.

By organization size, the IT infrastructure services market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium sized enterprises. Of these, the large enterprises segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period as it occupies the larger share in different industries like BFSI and healthcare.

By vertical, the IT infrastructure services market is segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, retail and consumer goods, chemicals, automotive, and others. Of these, the healthcare industry will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period and at a high CAGR.

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain Driving Force in IT Infrastructure Services Market

Geographically, the global IT infrastructure services market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will remain the driving force in the market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by industry verticals for deploying new technologies, growing need to effectively manage IT infrastructure across different industry verticals such as consumer goods sector, healthcare, manufacturing, and BFSI, technologically agile business, and a strong regulatory framework that mitigates the security concerns of the buyer are adding to the global IT infrastructure services market growth in the region.

Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in IT Infrastructure Services Market

In Europe, the global IT infrastructure services market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The region is segmented into Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the UK, and the rest of Europe. Of these, the UK will have the utmost market share followed by France and Germany. The increasing demand for IT infrastructure services in different verticals such consumer goods, education, manufacturing, and healthcare, the introduction of strict regulations like GDPR, and the presence of leading global co-location hubs are adding to the global IT infrastructure services market growth in the region.

APAC to Grow at Fast Pace

In the APAC region, the global IT infrastructure services market is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period and at a high CAGR. The region is segmented into India, Japan, China, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The growth of enterprises as well as their need to efficiently manage various components of IT infrastructure are adding to the global IT infrastructure services market growth in the region.

In the MEA and South America, the global IT infrastructure services market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global IT Infrastructure Services Market

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has also cast its shadow on the global IT infrastructure services market. This is owing to supply chain disruptions, demand share fluctuations, the pandemic’s economic consequences, and the instant and long-term impact of the pandemic, all had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

