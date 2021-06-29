Whole Exome Sequencing Market Worth $ 2,696.03 Million by 2025 at 19.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Exome Sequencing Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Whole Exome Sequencing Market Information by Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is predicted to reach USD 2,696.03 Million by 2025 at 19.80% CAGR.

Market Scope and Drivers:

The declining cost of sequencing, the usage of whole-exome sequencing technology for diverse applications, and strategic associations amongst key companies & research institutes are estimated to fuel the development of the whole exome sequencing market. Though, the deficiency of skilled specialists and ethical & legal matters related to whole-exome sequencing are estimated to be an obstruction to the growth of the whole exome sequencing market.

Key Players:

The well-known companies in the whole exome sequencing market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

BGI (China)

Ambry Genetics (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Belgium)

Macrogen, Inc. (South Korea)

GENEWIZ (US)

Integragen SA (France)

Market Segmentation:

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market has been segmented on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, and End User.

The market, based on product, has been segmented into kits, sequencer, and services. Kits are further segmented into DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing, And Size Selection Kits, Library Preparation, and Target Enrichment.

The market, based on Services is sub-segmented into Sequencing Services, Data Analysis (Bioinformatics), and Others.

The market, based on Technology, has been categorized as Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), ION Semiconductor Sequencing, and others.

The market, based on Application is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, and development, agriculture and animal research, others.

The market, based on End User, the market is segmented into research centers and government institutes, hospitals and diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas whole exome sequencing market was the major market in the forecast period. The leadership of the market in the Americas is owing to the elevated occurrence rate of cancer and other chronic disorders and intensifying healthcare spending. Moreover, favorable schemes by the government and other associations for the expansion and implementation of whole-exome sequencing technologies is forecasted to drive the market for whole-exome sequencing.

The European regional market is the second principal market for whole exome sequencing. The European region’s market is anticipated to register a strong progress rate through the forecast period due to rising cases of cancer and growing programs for the implementation of genome sequencing. Twist Bioscience Corporation, a business enabling their clienteles to prosper through its presenting a high-quality synthetic DNA by means of its silicon platform, and Victorian Clinical Genetic Services (VCGS), which is an Australian-based specialist supplier of childhood, prenatal, and adult genetics services, announced that together they have advanced a novel whole exome capture assay. The assay, which develops Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) to lead analysis and sequencing of the whole exome, has been designed to maximize clinical efficacy, chiefly for diagnostics and carrier screening.

The Asia Pacific whole exome sequencing market is anticipated to characterize the highest market progress potential in the forecast period owing to the mounting patient level and collective technological advancements. The express growth of the Asia Pacific region is also due to the growing per capita income along with government initiatives to augment the value of healthcare. In the Middle Eastern & African region, the national markets of Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are expected to show steady progress due to growing cancer cases, expanding programs by governments to progress patient care, and satisfactory reimbursement policies. However, the remainder of the Middle Eastern and African region might show an inactive progress due to affordability and accessibility issues.

