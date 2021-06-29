QuantHouse Partnership with Brave New Coin Empowers Crypto Investors with Data, Indices and Analytics to Improve Trading

Auckland, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/), a leading data analytics and research company backed by Techemy Ltd., today announced a partnership with QuantHouse, the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, an algo trading platform, and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), to offer Brave New Coin’s data feeds, Indices and Analytics to QuantHouse customers. Upon launch, QuantHouse will feature Brave New Coin’s high-speed single asset indices for top ten crypto assets, plus the Brave New Coin DeFi Index.

Trusted by leading financial institutions, Brave New Coin’s enterprise-grade cryptocurrency market data solutions deliver actionable insights around trading, valuations, portfolio construction, performance attribution and risk management.

The partnership enables QuantHouse customers to leverage Brave New Coin’s high-frequency data feeds that the organization has been building out over the past 12 months, and underscores the importance of high-quality crypto indices and the role they play in successful trading. Brave New Coin’s indices have been launched to become the industry standard for price discovery and for pricing/ settling derivatives and other instruments, while its basket indices offer sector and asset diversification while mitigating market volatility.

For QuantHouse traders who have an established source for quotes, the availability of Brave New Coin’s data provides for an additional reference on settlement price and an understanding of real-time market conditions. This is particularly significant in the absence of formal standards in crypto trading.



“QuantHouse and its parent company, Iress, have a deep history of assisting hedge funds, market makers, investment banks, brokers and other trading venues to achieve optimal trading performance, and gain access to rich datasets, together with ultra low latency built on a global infrastructure footprint” said Fran Strajnar, CEO of Brave New Coin. “We’re proud that our new partnership with QuantHouse will enable their customers to make smarter trades courtesy of our industry-leading datasets.”

Stephane Leroy, Co-Founder QuantHouse, commented “Since its launch in early 2020, Brave New Coin’s cryptocurrency index infrastructure has been in high demand by companies including BTSE, the Toronto Futures Options and Swaps Exchange (tFOSE) and LedgerX. QuantHouse is pleased to be a part of developing standards in this space, enabling better trading by mirroring market structures similar to existing indices for equities and futures.”





About QuantHouse

QuantHouse provides end-to-end systematic trading solutions. This includes ultra-low latency market data technologies with QuantFEED, algo-trading development framework with QuantFACTORY and proximity hosting and order routing services with QuantLINK. We help hedge funds, market makers, investment banks, brokers and trading venues achieve optimal trading performance, develop and integrate new trading strategies, comply with regulatory requirements, test existing and new trading infrastructure tools and rationalize operating costs.

QuantHouse is part of Iress (IRE.ASX), a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. Iress’ software is used by more than 9,000 businesses and 500,000 users globally. More information is available on www.iress.com.

About Brave New Coin

Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) (BNC) is a data and research company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make it the leading provider of standard and non-standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions. BNC Pro leverages its experience and data into a user-friendly dashboard solution.