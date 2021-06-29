UNCF Researchers to Award $20,000 to the HBCU with the Highest Alumni Survey Participation

Washington, D.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI) announces a research initiative, “The HBCU Experience: An Exploration of Peer Networks and Workforce Outcomes for HBCU Alumni”, that will examine the impact that socialization at Historically Black College or Universities (HBCUs) has on workforce outcomes for HBCU alumni. Information collected in the survey will be used to illuminate higher education’s understanding of how socialization may affect workforce outcomes and experiences for Black students at HBCUs. The information will also be used to assist HBCUs and other institutions of higher education with developing their professional support practices.

In addition, UNCF will award $20,000 unrestricted funds to one HBCU with the highest alumni participation in the research study. All HBCU alumni who have graduated within the past 50 years are eligible to participate. Participants can enter the competition by completing the full 10-minute survey. Select participants may be contacted following the completion of their survey, to participate in a more in depth 1–2-hour phone interview, which will be audio-recorded for later analysis. The competition deadline is July 9, 11:59 PM (EDT).

“It is important for HBCUs to know the impact of their former students’ involvement on campus and the effects it has had on their career outcomes,” says Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF President and CEO. “We encourage all HBCUs to share the survey with their alumni networks to ensure that their institution is represented in the study, in addition to being eligible to be considered a winner of the competition.”

HBCU alumni interested in participating in The HBCU Experience: An Exploration of Peer Networks and Workforce survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/thehbcueffect.

