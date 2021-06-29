RG2 Claims Administration, LLC Announces Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Walmart employees who took Short-Term Military Leave

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you were a Walmart employee who took Short-Term Military Leave (30 days or less) in any calendar year between October 10, 2004 and December 31, 2020, you could get money from this class action settlement.



You may be a class member if you were a Walmart employee who took Short-Term Military Leave (30 days or less) in any calendar year between October 10, 2004 and December 31, 2020, you could get money from this class action settlement. A Walmart employee, Nickolas Tsui (the “Plaintiff”) has sued Walmart in a class action on behalf of himself and other similarly situated employees alleging that Walmart violated the Uniformed Services Employment & Reemployment Rights Act (“USERRA”) by failing to provide its employees fully paid leave when they took short-term military leave since October 2004. Walmart denies the claims and the Court has not decided that Walmart did anything wrong. The Parties have agreed to settle the claims alleged in the Lawsuit. The Notice describes the proposed class action Settlement, which, if approved by the Court, would mean that you may be eligible to receive compensation for Short-Term Military Leave that you took when you worked at Walmart between October 10, 2004 and December 31, 2020.

If you received the Notice in the mail, Walmart has identified you as a potential Settlement Class Member.

You must submit a Claim Form to be eligible to receive compensation. For instructions on how to submit a claim please read the Notice and/or click here for more information. If you received this Notice in the mail, you may return the accompanying Claim Form by mail, or you may submit a Claim Form online here using the unique code and password provided in the Notice mailed to you.

The Court has preliminarily approved the Settlement. For the Settlement to become final and any payments or benefits to be distributed, the Court will need to issue final approval after a final approval hearing, which is currently scheduled for October 14, 2021. This date is subject to change without further notice.

Please check this website for the latest updates on the case, or access the court docket at www.pacer.gov for the most up-to-date court information.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR WALMART DIRECTLY. They may not be able to answer your questions.

If you have Questions CALL the Claims Administrator at (866) 742-4955 OR email info@rg2claims.com