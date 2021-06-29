DeepRoute.ai, Level 4 Self-Driving Technology Provider, Supports Shenzhen During COVID-19 Outbreak by Transporting Test Samples

The Only Self-Driving Technology Company Delivering Test Samples from Testing Stations to Local Hospitals in Shenzhen, Freeing First Responders to Assist Citizens; Will Start Robo-taxi Service Later This Year

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a COVID-19 outbreak in China's most populous province, Guangdong, DeepRoute.ai is currently transporting approximately 14,000 COVID-19 test samples per day to local hospitals in Shenzhen for testing through its advanced self-driving technology. With sporadic cases surfacing in the city, measures to restrict traffic in the province have increased. The use of DeepRoute.ai’s self-driving technology frees first responders to focus on other important tasks.



“It’s our honor to transport test samples with our self-driving vehicles. This project demonstrates the value of self-driving technology during emergency situations, efficiently transporting test samples and freeing critical workers to assist citizens,” said Xuan Liu, Partner and Vice President at DeepRoute.ai. “In the near future, we look forward to starting robo-taxi service in Shenzhen to take citizens to and from multiple vaccination points.”

DeepRoute vehicles are on standby 24 hours a day, delivering samples as frequently as necessary to allow for quick results with little human interaction required. Approximately 20 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Shenzhen and authorities have mostly kept in place tougher border restrictions to further control spread of the virus.

Additionally, DeepRoute is the first company that has been granted a permit to launch a robo-taxi pilot program in the city, with robo-taxis available for service to the public in downtown Shenzhen later this year. DeepRoute.ai’s Level 4, full-stack self-driving system incorporates every function within self-driving technology, including sensing, HD mapping, localization, perception, planning and control, simulation and a cloud-based data platform.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an international, full stack, Level 4 self-driving solution provider to automotive OEMs, Tier 1 companies, mobility technology providers, and transportation and logistics companies, whose team includes leading experts from Ford, Google, Intel, Microsoft and other innovators.

To date, DeepRoute.ai is the first company to earn a permit to provide robo-taxi service in Shenzhen, and it is building China’s largest robo-taxi fleet in partnership with Dongfeng Motors. Additionally, DeepRoute.ai has partnered with Cao Cao Mobility to offer ride-hailing with its dedicated fleet of vehicles and taxis, its vehicles have driven hundreds of thousands of miles on urban roads in China, and it has been recognized with a CES 2020 Innovation Award.

DeepRoute.ai’s China headquarters are located in Shenzhen, with U.S. headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai.

Supporting Resources:

Follow DeepRoute on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deeproute-ai-ltd/

Subscribe to DeepRoute on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE5vpHQx1qYTdVov3S9RJFQ

Media Contact:

Justine Goodiel

UPRAISE Marketing + PR for DeepRoute.ai

deeproute@upraisepr.com

323.499.6640

Gina Peng

PR Manager of DeepRoute.ai

saiqiongpeng@deeproute.ai