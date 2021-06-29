Sentry Management Welcomes Traci Lehman as Senior Vice President for Midwest and South Regions

Orlando, FL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a rapidly growing leader in HOA and condominium management, is pleased to announce the addition of a new Senior Vice President, Traci Lehman.

In her new role, Traci will oversee the operations and growth of Sentry’s full-service homeowner association management offices in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Indiana in the Midwest; and Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina in the South.

Traci was previously with Cities Management as the President of the Minneapolis market, guiding strategic direction, vision, and growth initiatives for the HOA and property management company.

Traci is well-respected in the community association management industry, having served as a past President of the Community Association Institute-Minnesota Chapter (CAI-MN) and on the Community Association Institute CEO-MC Retreat Planning Committee. She was also on the board of the Minnesota Multi-Housing Association (MMHA).

A Minnesotan through and through, she has lived in the north suburbs of Minneapolis most of her life and currently resides in Coon Rapids, MN with her husband. The couple has two sons attending college. Traci enjoys golfing, fishing, grouse hunting, and spending time with her family at her cabin on Lake Kabetogama in the Voyageurs National Park on the Canadian border.

Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management notes, “Traci’s distinguished accomplishments and expertise in the industry will be a great asset as Sentry Management continues to pursue growth in key areas across the country.”

To learn more about Sentry Management and the regions they serve, visit SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing the independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

