GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July 2021

Schiphol, The Netherlands – 29 June 2021 Today, GrandVision (Euronext: GVNV) has taken note of the press release issued by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL), announcing its decision to complete the acquisition of HAL’s 76.72% interest in GrandVision on 1 July 2021 as per the terms and conditions of the agreement entered into on 30 July 2019, including a price of EUR 28.42 per share.

