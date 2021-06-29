Global Professional Service Robots Market to Reach $164.9 Billion by 2027

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Service Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032683/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$164.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Logistics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 38.3% CAGR and reach US$71.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 40.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.2% CAGR

- The Professional Service Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.7% and 33.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.2% CAGR.

- Military & Defense Segment to Record 39.2% CAGR

- In the global Military & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AB Electrolux

Aethon Inc.

Argo Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Cyberdyne Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

iRobot Corporation

Kuka AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Softbank Robotics Group

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

