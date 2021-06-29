St. Paul, Minnesota, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New podcast series explores employee development

in a rapidly changing workplace

On June 29, 2021, the Academy of Human Resource Development (AHRD) is releasing its new “Human Resource Development Masterclass” podcast series to explore the fundamentals of Human Resource Development and how these are changing in the workplace of the 2020s.

The first series of ten episodes focuses on different aspects of Human Resource Development, and features 24 leading authors, scholars, and researchers from around the world in conversation with podcast host, Darren Short, who has 29 years of experience working in HRD and was President of AHRD from 2012 to 2014. The 24 guests include seven members of the HRD Scholar Hall of Fame, and nine recipients of the Outstanding HRD Scholar Award. All of the episodes are between 60 and 90 minutes and contain a one-to-one conversation with each guest, as well as a group discussion where all of the guests are together to discuss their shared interest in the episode topic.

“The Academy of Human Resource Development’s “Human Resource Development Masterclass” podcast series is a must-listen for leaders and facilitators of learning, development, and change in organizations,” said Dr. Laura Bierema, University of Georgia, AHRD President. “The insights of the scholar and practitioner guests will elevate your thinking and practice towards building sustainable, human-centered workplaces with evidence-based HRD knowledge.”

The podcast series was created for the Academy of Human Resource Development by ALLbyPODCAST, a podcast production company.

Target Audience

The new podcast series will be of interest to HRD practitioners working in Talent Development, Learning & Development, Corporate Training, Leadership Development, Coaching, Career Development, and Organization Development. In addition, podcast episodes will be leveraged by universities and colleges around the world as part of their degrees and diplomas in Human Resource Development as an opportunity to hear from expert leaders in the field.

Topics Covered

The ten episodes in Series 1 cover:

Human Resource Development History and Foundations.

Learning and Development in Organizations.

Organization Development,

Strategic Human Resource Development.

Training and Development.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Organizations.

Career Development.

Cross-Cultural Issues in Human Resource Development.

Evaluating Human Resource Development.

Critical Human Resource Development.

Release Schedule

The first two episodes release on June 29th

, featuring Dr. Richard Swanson, Professor Emeritus, University of Minnesota, and Dr. Linda Perriton, University of Stirling in Scotland. Episode 2 focuses on Learning & Development in Organizations, featuring Dr. Karen Watkins (The University of Georgia), Dr. Victoria Marsick (Columbia University), and Geleana Alston (North Carolina A&T State University).

After the first two episodes release, the remaining eight release once a week.

Bonus materials are available exclusively to AHRD members. Episodes include an edited version of a group discussion where the episode guest scholars discuss topics related to the focus of that episode. Unedited, those discussions run for 40-55 minutes, and only an edited version of 20 minutes is included in the podcast episode. Members of the Academy of Human Resource Development have access to the full unedited version via the AHRD website.

####

About the Academy of Human Resource Development

The Academy of Human Resource Development (AHRD) is the global professional organization for HRD academics and reflective practitioners. Founded in 1993, AHRD runs scholarly conferences and webinars, sponsors refereed journals on HRD, and provides members with access to ongoing professional development. This is AHRD’s first podcast series.

Additional Information on the podcast can be found on the AHRD Podcast website.