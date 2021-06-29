Global Product Stewardship Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Product Stewardship Market to Reach $1. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Product Stewardship estimated at US$879. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$931.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $259.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
- The Product Stewardship market in the U.S. is estimated at US$259.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$240.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

  • 3E Company Environmental Ecological and Engineering
  • Anthesis Consulting Group
  • Arcadis
  • CGI Group Inc.
  • Cority
  • Covestro AG
  • Enablon France SA
  • Enhesa
  • Enviance
  • ERM Group, Inc.
  • Gensuite
  • Intelex Technologies
  • John Wood Group PLC
  • Pace Analytical Services, LLC
  • Phylmar Group
  • ProcessMAP
  • SAP SE
  • Scout Environmental Inc.
  • SiteHawk LLC.
  • Sphera Solutions, Inc.
  • thinkstep AG
  • UL Wercs
  • VelocityEHS
  • Yordas Limited
