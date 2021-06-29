The Dartmouth Group and Evergreen Management Group Named Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Boston

Bedford, MA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa® Companies, The Dartmouth Group and Evergreen Management Group, have both been named to the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Boston area for 2021.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program identifies companies that promote the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approaches. Companies are evaluated on several key measures, including compensation, benefits, engagement, retention, employee education and development, recruitment, communication, diversity and inclusion, community initiatives, and more. Companies receiving the Best and Brightest designation are recognized for their commitment to fostering employee enrichment and professional growth.

The Dartmouth Group, Evergreen Management Group, and the other Boston area winners will be recognized at the virtual Best and Brightest Illuminate Business Summit on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

“It is an honor for our Associa teams at The Dartmouth Group and Evergreen Management Group to be recognized as part of the Best and Brightest program,” stated Craig Lubaczewski, Associa senior vice president, east region operations. “We are proud to be recognized as an employer of choice for our commitment to continuously furthering the employee experience. We look forward to celebrating this accomplishment with the valued team members who make Associa’s success and this achievement possible.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit

www.associaonline.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, Portland and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

