Proactive news headlines including Alternus Energy, Nomad Royalty, authID.ai, Biolargo and TechX Technologies

- Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) receives target price increase from Canaccord following release of Blyvoor gold mine report click here
- Alternus Energy Group Plc (OSE:ALT) set to up-list to the Euronext Growth Oslo stock exchange following €7 million private placement click here
- Stifel GMP boosts price target on Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) to C$6.60 after release of new three-year production guidance click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) makes progress with TolloTest enrollment as its Tollovir dietary supplement also receives interest click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) says it has US$3.2M signed in new business since it closed acquisition of Aurora Systems Consulting click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) announces orphan drug designation for envafolimab in soft tissue sarcoma click here
- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) kicks off Phase 2 drilling at Reveille silver-copper and gold project, Nevada click here
- Star Royalties Ltd (CVE:STRR) (OTCQX:STRFF) provides update on Copperstone gold stream click here
- authID.ai (OTCQB:IDTYD) names four non-executive board directors to deepen its business pipeline click here
- Playgon Games Inc (CVE:DEAL) (OTCQB:PLGNF) (FRA:7CR) adds seventh operator to its live dealer network click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) completes first hole of June program at Surimeau; reports from another Parbec hole click here
- New Pacific Metals Corp (CVE:NUAG) (OTCQX:NUPMF) (FRA:3N7A) commences initial discovery drill program at Carangas Silver Project in Bolivia click here
- Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) launches new marketing program with North America’s largest provider of private group discounts and employee perk programs click here
- BioLargo Inc (OTCQB:BLGO) says engineering subsidiary on a hot streak with new contract awards click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) closes C$5M acquisition of merchant services gateway XPort Digital click here
- Binovi Technologies Corp. (CVE:VISN) (OTCQB:BNVIF) announces expansion of its preferred reseller and distribution relationship with The Bernell Corporation click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) says it will begin distribution at 16 Huckleberry’s Natural Market location click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) sees dramatic jump in fiscal 2Q profit and revenue fired by its six brands click here
- Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW) (OTCPINK:MWSNF) (FRA:MXR) increases footprint and improves continuity of high-grades with South Palokas drilling in Finland click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCMKTS:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) acquires private surface and mineral rights at Champagne Project click here
- Tribe Property Technologies Inc (CVE:TRBE) partners with property developer Landa Global Properties click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTCMKTS:BRAXF) (FRA:496) launches clinical training program for medical professionals interested in psilocybin-assisted therapy click here
- Maverix Metals Inc (TSE:MMX) (NYSEAMERICAN:MMX) (FRA:7781) says it has acquired a portfolio of royalties from Pan American Silver click here
- Mandalay Resources Corporation (TSE:MND) (OTCQB:MNDJF) (FRA:R7X2) exploration drill results at Björkdal bode well for future mine development click here
- BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (FRA:2P4) developing point-of-care test for SARS-CoV-2 on the proprietary gRAD platform click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) uses its recycling tech to produce cathode material suitable for today's EV batteries click here
