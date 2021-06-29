Petrus Resources Announces Addition to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) announces that Mr. Peter Verburg has joined the Petrus Board as an independent director. Mr. Verburg previously served on the Company's board from 2010 to 2017. He is a Calgary businessman with extensive experience in the Canadian Energy sector, and has a diverse business background, with experience as a journalist, investment banker and entrepreneur. Most recently, Mr. Verburg is the founder and CEO of a Calgary-based digital health company. The Petrus board is excited to have Mr. Verburg’s independent voice back on its board.



