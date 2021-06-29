English Dutch

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 29 June 2021

29 June 2021 at 23.30 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") as well as an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting ("EGM") in Brussels today.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the AGM with the exception of agenda item seeking an evaluation of the independence of the current directors Nyrstar NV.

With respect to the EGM, the attendance quorum requirement was not met and a further EGM will be held by the Company.

About Nyrstar

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms - Head of External Affairs and Legal M: +41 79 722 2152 anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

