As People Return to the Office, a Return to Office Romance?

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a national poll of 500 adults in the United States by online survey and research leader QuestionPro , Covid-19 wiped out office romance. With no water coolers, salad bars or happy hours, American workers found it hard to hook up with office mates.



According to survey results:

72 percent said they had not begun a workplace romance since Covid-19 began, and another 8 percent said “it’s complicated.”

Nearly 70 percent said they didn’t have a crush on a remote co-worker during Covid-19

Another 70 percent they would never date a co-worker they only worked with remotely

Office romance was so rare, that 70 percent didn’t even suspect other co-workers were dating (i.e. noticing the same background in zoom calls).

While 51 percent of people never “slid into” a co-workers’ DMs, surprisingly 12 percent did and 13 percent thought about it. Another 13 percent said “what does this even mean?”



“While many people are looking forward to the return to the workplace for reasons of collaboration, social activity and frankly just getting out of their home ‘office’ perhaps an undervalued reason is the hope to find romance,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of Research & Insights at QuestionPro. “Clearly, video calls and remote work were not cutting it for people to find their soul mate.”

The survey of U.S. consumers was fielded June 16, 2021 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. The survey was conducted using technology and multi-method behavioral fraud detection to verify respondents, including 80+ different security variables which accomplish the following: detection and rejection of suspicious IP addresses; digital fingerprinting; Captcha bot detection; event streaming and analysis, copy paste detection and translation of text detection. Mouse movements on desktops were also tracked.