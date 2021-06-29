Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device Market Size to Hit Around US$ 14 Bn by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market size is expected to hit around US$ 14 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%.



OTTAWA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gasoline direct injection (GDI) device market size was valued at US$ 4.11 billion in 2019. Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) device refers to a fuel injection system that injects high pressure gasoline directly into the combustion chamber of every cylinder of the engine compared to the conventional Multipoint Fuel Injection (MPFI) that injects fuel into an intake tract. The implementation of GDI systems offers ultra-lean-burn of fuel that consequently results in increased power and better fuel efficiency.

Growth Factors

The GDI device market is mainly driven by rise in demand for fuel-efficient together with high-performance vehicles as well as reduced vehicle emission. Regulatory authorities focus significantly on promoting vehicles that have zero emission and thus helps to reduce the harmful impact of carbon on the environment across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing production of passenger as well as commercial vehicles across the globe is the other most prominent factor that propels the growth of the GDI device. Incorporation of advanced technologies along with stringent norm from regulatory bodies to curb the emission rate projected to impel the market size in the forthcoming period. However, vehicle electrification with the implementation of electric vehicles during the upcoming years expected to majorly hamper the market growth over the projected period.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1126

Government organizations offer tax reduction, incentives, as well as charging stations for propelling the demand for electric vehicles that expected to create a barrier for petrol driven vehicles that in turn further restricts the growth of the industry. For instance, in 2020, the government of China offered lucrative incentive policies and reduction in the purchasing price of electric vehicles to boost its adoption over the upcoming timeframe.

Apart from this, high cost of GDI devices because of high-pressure components along with residual particulate soot are the other important factors that hinder the growth of the market. Nonetheless, development of GDI devices in forthcoming hybrid vehicles to improve their propulsion, advancement of turbo GDI devices, and adoption of new emission standards in several countries expected to offer alluring opportunity for the increasing adoption of GDI devices over the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Europe led the global GDI device market pertaining to the stringent norms for fuel efficiency and emission targets

The Asia Pacific region expected to register the highest growth over the forthcoming years due to increased focus of automotive market players towards untapped opportunities in the region

By component, fuel injectors anticipated to witness prominent growth over the analysis period owing to need for precise control over fuel injection to ensure complete combustion of fuel

The Electronic Control Unit (ECU) segment projected to witness significant growth in the GDI device market owing to the flexible multiple input & output channels

Passenger cars lead the GDI device market in terms of revenue because of rising inclination of consumers towards luxury & premium cars especially in developed countries

The commercial vehicle segment projected to witness a steady growth due to the rising road transportation along with domestic trading activities across the globe

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1126

Regional Snapshots

Europe emerged as the global leader in the GDI device market owing to significant presence of automotive players in the region. In addition, the commercial vehicle manufacturers focus primarily on providing their customers with engines integrated with GDI device that follows the norms to further curb the emissions from a vehicle. Highly established distribution network in the automobile industry across the region projected to further strengthen the industry penetration.

The Asia Pacific encounters the fastest growth over the forthcoming years attributed to stringent government norms to curb the CO2 emission in the region. For instance, in April 2017, the government of India mandated to upgrade the vehicle engines to the stage IV engines that reduce pollution as well as satisfy the environmental norms. Moreover, in January 2016, Chinese government mandated to achieve fuel economy of 5.0 L/100 km for all conventional passenger vehicles sold by the year 2020, thereby propelling the market size of GDI devices in the region.

Browse More Related Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/automotive



Key Players & Strategies

The global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Device market witness intense competition among the industry participants due to increased focus on new product enhancement, development, and launch. For instance, in May 2019, Delphi Technologies introduced their newly developed 500+ bar GDI system that reduces the particulate emissions nearly 50% compared standard GDI systems. This expected to help the company in expanding their product portfolio along with to serve larger number of consumer base.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Delphi Automotive LLP, Eaton Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Continental Corporation GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanadyne LLC, Keihin Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., TI Automotive, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Fuel Injectors

Electronic Control Units

Sensors

Fuel Pumps

By Application

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1126

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R