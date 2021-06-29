Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a panel discussion on “The Future of Insurance Distribution” at the BofA Securities InsurTech Conference on Wednesday, June 30th at 12:35 PM Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast of the panel will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the panel will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,628 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

