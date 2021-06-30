Yucreat Announcing: A Decentralized Blockchain Application to Achieve Projects and Goals More Easily

MEXICO CITY, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Yucreat Movement officially launches its result-oriented platform, 'Yucreat', a decentralized blockchain technology which uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide users with a decentralized way of achieving their various project goals. On 18th June, 2021, Yucreat Movement also launched its secure and easy-to-use online web wallet 'The Crypto YUC Wallet' which is accessible without being installed on a desktop. Yucreat's coin, the CryptoYUC, is a kind of cryptocurrency which adopts a programming code similar to that used by the Litecoin, focused on rapid transaction with low fees while being less harmful to the environment.



Yucreat's approach to the blockchain network, unlike many other blockchain platforms, is primarily focused on helping individuals and brands execute projects more easily and get results, given the multiple options made available to Yucreat users. Whether you are an individual or a corporation, the platform enables you to invent, promote, buy, sell, speculate, mine blockchain, barter, socialize and collaborate, through the range of options available on its blockchain application. It is bringing a revolution in the blockchain landscape.

The online web wallet for storing the coin, the Crypto YUC Wallet, is a secure, easy-to-use and readily accessible wallet that requires no initial installation of the Yucreat application on a user's desktop. Blockchain operates a decentralized ledger system, having no central storage destination.

In accordance with its mission, the Yucreat platform is centered around providing members with a decentralized way of executing projects, be it making of payments, receiving of payments, collaborating with other people in joint tasks, exchanging things, buying, selling, among others. The blockchain application has the ability to analyze and help innovate new gadgets & technologies, execute large-scale projects, conduct researches, manage clubs. The platform can be used to achieve profit, Philanthropy, eco-friendly, life-like/human progress objectives. The AI analyzes project's ideas, then locates skills and materials, to boost, create and develop the said project rapidly.

Using smart contracts, the platform provides a safe environment that ensures each participant of a project will indeed get paid, on time, upon each product transaction sold through the Yucreat catalog. Transparency is the essence on Yucreat and each participant is able to see, understand, analyze and scrutinize each information provided by its group participants.

Yucreat in few steps; a promoter posts an idea, selects the resources needed in terms of skills and materials. Each potential resource receives a notification that a matching project is about to take off. When resources entered on the project get selected, a smart contract is enacted that will dictate the terms of income distribution and each participant's tasks, including the milestones to reach. Payments go on for as long as the product is selling on the catalog. This pooling of resources enables regular individuals to express their creativities without the usual barrier(s) to entry.

The first proof of concept was seen when the platform itself assembled 75 different founders in 65 different tasks, to make the decentralized application a reality. From coding to visual experience, all was done without monetary input or investment, over the course of the last 3 years.

During the launching, Yucreat officially made an announcement to the public about the 'Bounty Program of CryptoYUC' in which 5,000,000 Crypto YUC (Yucreat origin Crypto) will be given away to 25,000 lucky users who sign up to the platform before 1st August, 2021. Requirements for any user to benefit from this airdrop are: registration of a free account with Yucreat and submission of 1st skill or material before the stipulated deadline. Each user who signs up before registration deadline will receive 200 free coins into their online Crypto YUC Wallet, if they happen to be among the first 25,000 persons to register an account. As disclosed by officials of the Yucreat Team, the bounty will end before 6th September, 2021. As from 6th of August, users will be able to log into their accounts to start working, collaborating, and doing other forms of projects they wish to execute, using their coins.

Earlier on the 6th June, the Skills Section had been enabled. Users now have access to their referral codes and can share them with friends and families. The next phase of the program will take place on 6th July, when the Material Section will be unlocked. Major sections on the platform will be unlocked on 6th August, including the Ideas Section. Users will be able to log in and start exploring the possibilities Yucreat can offer, in terms of innovation.

Registration for new accounts on the Yucreat platform is ongoing, especially to become one of the participant for the 5,000,000 YUC's giveaway in its bounty program, which closes on 1th August, 2021.

