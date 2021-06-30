Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses of $1,000,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm before July 6, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Churchill Capital Corp IV. (NYSE: CCIV) investors that acquired shares between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021. Investors have until July 6, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in this complaint that Churchill Capital made misleading and false statements to the market. Lucid Motors was not ready to produce vehicles by the spring of 2021. Lucid projected 2021 production of just 557 vehicles, despite the 6,000 vehicle production target touted in the period before its merger with Churchill Capital. Churchill Capital’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Churchill Capital.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 6, 2021.

