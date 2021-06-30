Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on June 28, 2021 from BlackRock, Inc. that it crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company on June 25, 2021.



Blackrock Inc.’s total interest in voting rights is now below 3% of the Company's issued share capital.

