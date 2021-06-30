Changes in substantial shareholding

English Estonian

AS Ekspress Grupp informs about the change in the structure of shareholders with substantial holdings.

On 29 June 2021, an agreement was entered into, pursuant to which KJK Fund SICAV-SIF will transfer all its 4,002,052 shares of AS Ekspress Grupp to OÜ HHL Rühm. The transferred shares are 13.00% of total AS Ekspress Grupp shares. The transaction will be completed and the ownership oh the shares will be transferred in August 2021.

Pursuant to the transaction, Hans Luik’s share in AS Ekspress Grupp will increase to 73.23% in August 2021 – OÜ HHL Rühm’s shareholding will increase to 47.37% (14,589,365 shares) and Hans Luik’s shareholding remains the same 25.86% (7,963,307 shares).





Signe Kukin

CFO of the Group

AS Ekspress Grupp

Telephone: +372 669 8381

E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

