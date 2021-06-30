Canadian HR Reporter Announces Boyden Canada as a Winner in Readers’ Choice Awards 2021

Vancouver, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is proud to announce that Boyden Canada is a winner of best ‘executive recruitment agency’ according to Canadian HR Reporter, in its 6th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

“We are honoured to be voted as a top choice by readers of this prestigious national publication that does so much to support HR professionals and talent-focused companies across the country,” commented Brent Cameron, Board Chair, Boyden Canada. “As we continue to support our clients in various phases of transformation and growth, we are delighted to receive this recognition of our leadership position in Canada.”

In this year’s survey 30,000 votes were cast, identifying three winners in 48 different categories. Respondents voted on the publication’s nomination of vendors and suppliers to the HR community from across Canada.

Canadian HR Reporter has a readership of 33,000 professionals and since 1987 has been the voice of the human resources profession in Canada. Learn more at hrreporter.com.