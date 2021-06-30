English Danish

30 June 2021

Notes with a redemption payment linked to the EURO Stoxx Banks Price index

On 1 July 2021, Danske Bank will issue EUR 2,271,000 in notes with a redemption payment linked to the performance of the EURO Stoxx Banks Price index. The notes are designated “DB European Banks Buffer 2023”, (ISIN: DK0030492806).

The notes are issued at a price of 100. The notes do not pay interest.

The notes are issued under Danske Bank’s EUR 5,000,000,000 Structured Note Programme dated 16 June 2021.

For further information about the notes, please see the Final Terms attached to this announcement which together with the Base Prospectus specify the terms and conditions of the notes.

