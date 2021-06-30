New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Assist Devices (CAD) Global Market - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297929/?utm_source=GNW

Heart transplantation is currently the preferred treatment for end-stage heart failure. The availability of donor heart is insufficient to meet the required demand and many patients are not eligible for transplantation due to age and other health conditions. The Cardiac assist devices (CAD) i.e., Ventricular Assist Devices (VAD), Total Artificial Heart (TAH), and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) are used to treat various conditions related to the heart such as end-stage heart failure, refractory angina pectoris, post-cardiopulmonary bypass shock, myocardial infarction, myocarditis and others. The ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump that supports heart function and blood flow by reducing the workload of the left ventricle, right ventricle, or both left and right ventricles helping the heart to pump oxygenated blood to the rest of the body. The indication for VAD use is acute cardiogenic shock (post-cardiac surgery, myocarditis, and massive myocardial infarction) and chronic heart failure. Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (PVADs) to provide hemodynamic support in patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). PVADs are often used as temporary support in left ventricular failure patients who are assisted for LVAD implantation. An artificial heart (TAH) is a mechanical assist device for people with biventricular heart failure and heart transplant candidate which replaces both native ventricles and all four chambers of the heart, thereby eliminating the symptoms of cardiac insufficiency or heart failure. Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) is placed in the aorta to help the heart to pump more blood by reducing the workload on the heart and improves the function of the left ventricle as this is the chamber that pumps blood into the aorta. IABP is used in conditions such as acute mitral valve regurgitation or severe heart failure, left ventricular failure, unstable angina and others.



According to the analysis, the CAD global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4,813.5 million by 2027. Cardiac Assist Devices based on product type are segmented into Ventricular assist device (VAD), Total Artificial Heart (TAH), and Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) among which VAD commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Ventricular assist device is sub-segmented into Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD), and Biventricular Assist Devices (Bi-VAD). Among this, LVAD commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on pump type is segmented into Pulsatile Pump and Continuous Flow Pump, among which, continuous flow pump segment commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The continuous flow pump is further segmented into axial flow pump and Centrifugal flow pump, the axial flow pump generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on implant type is segmented into Extracorporeal CAD, Intracorporeal CAD, and Percutaneous CAD, among these, percutaneous CAD generated the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. CAD market based on patient type is segmented into Adult and Pediatric, among which, adult market commanded the largest revenue in 2020. The CAD application market is classified as Bridge to Transplant (BTT), Bridge to destination (BTD), Bridge to Recovery (BTR), and Bridge to Candidacy (BTC) among which Bridge to recovery (BTR) commanded the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a strong double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



Some of the key players of the Cardiac assist devices are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Abiomed, Inc (U.S.), Reliant Heart, Inc (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Getinge Group (Sweden), Syncardia Systems LLC (U.S.), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.) and others.

