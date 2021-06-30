The global continuous renal replacement therapymarket size is projected to reach USD 1.7billion by 2026 from USD 1.2billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3%

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market by Product, Modality, Patient - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05025062/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the initiatives undertaken by governments to increase the awareness about CRRT therapy along with the increase in the launch of advanced CRRT system in the market, are anticipated to boost the demand for continuous renal replacement therapy during the forecast period.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted thecontinuous renal replacement therapy market.The surge in the number of COVID cases, along with the rise in its severity rate, is likely to create a potential increase in the incidence of kidney damage.



This makes AKI the next emerging healthcare concern after respiratory tract infections among patients with COVID-19.Due to the pandemic, the demand for renal replacement fluids has increased significantly worldwide. The demand for RRT among patients with COVID-19 has increased fivefold in comparison to the historical US populations (4.9% as of 2020 VS. 0.9% earlier) (Source: American Society of Nephrology, 2021). According to an article published by the International Society of Nephrology 2020, countries such as China and Italy reported AKI rates as high as 29%. The early initiation of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is an important step to curbing the rising incidence of AKI due to the COVID-19 infection. However, owing to the rapid rise in the demand by healthcare systems, HD and PD exist as an alternative dialysis treatment in ICUs, which can have a negative impact on the growth of the CRRT market during this period.



The dialysate and replacement fluid segmentto capture the largest share in continuous renal replacement therapymarket, by product, during the forecast period.

Thedialysate and replacement fluidsegment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the significant rise in demand for CRRT in the treatment of hemodynamically unstable patients, the increased number of manufacturers offering dialysate and replacement fluids for renal replacement therapy, and the strong presence of players in the market.



The CVVHDF segment to witness highest growth rate in continuous renal replacement therapy market, by modality in 2021.

The CVVHDF modality segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing preference of CVVHDF modality among a nephrologist and critical care physician, and the advantages such as better clearance of medium-sized solutes as compared to hemodialysis (owing to the combination of hemofiltration with the continuous HD procedure), proper acid-base balance without additional intervention, and a significant reduction in CRRT-related phosphate depletion area likely to play strong role in supporting the growth of the segment in the coming years.



The Adultssegment accounted for the largest share of thecontinuous renal replacement therapy, by age group, in 2021

The rapidly growing cases of adult acute renal disease injury across the globe and the rising number of hospital admission among youth adults are playing a critical role in increasing the adoption of CRRT among adult age group population. Moreover,increasing frequency of aggressive surgical and medical interventions among adults, and the increasing the risk of developing AKI and further contributing to the market growth.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The continuous renal replacement therapymarket is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Increase in the awareness of continuous renal replacement therapy, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing patient population, rising sepsis incidence, increasing prevalence of hypertension & diabetes (major causes of AKI), the high use of CRRT in Australia and Japan, improving healthcare expenditure on renal diseases, and increasing accessibility to CRRT for AKI treatment.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type:Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation:C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

• By Region:North America: 40.4%, Europe: 28.0%, APAC: 19.0%, Latin America: 7.7%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5.0%



The major players operatinginthe continuous renal replacement therapymarket are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infomed SA (Switzerland),Medtronic plc (Ireland), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medical Components, Inc. (US), Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o. (Czech Republic), SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. (China), Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China),Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China),



