Microirrigation Systems Market by Type, Application, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Factors such increase in organic farm area, rising initiatives by government agencies and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture and increase in the production and yield of crops are some of the factors driving to the growth of the microirrigation systems market.



The market for drip irrigation systems is estimated to have largest market share between 2021 and 2026 in Asia Pacific region.



The market for drip irrigation systems as type segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period in Asia Pacific region. The growth in this region is driven by the increase in demand for agricultural products due to unreliable rainfall patterns, growing water scarcity issues, the adoption of innovative solutions in irrigation facilities, and government subsidies in various countries.



Orchard crops & vineyards has the largest market share during the forecast period

Orchard crops comprise fruit and nut trees grown for commercial production.In tropical regions, crops such as acai, banana, coconut, guava, papaya, mango, and sapota are grown in orchards.



In subtropical regions, avocado, citrus, custard apple, lychee, and olives are the most popular orchard crops, whereas almonds, apples, apricots, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, cherries, cranberries, grapes, peaches, pears, and plums are grown in temperate zones. Orchards are present in various layouts, such as square, triangular, and hexagonal, and in contour farms, and they can be irrigated effectively with microirrigation systems.



Farmers by end user dominates the microirrigation systems market during the forecast period.

The use of microirrigation techniques protect the farmers from unforeseen and unfavorable weather conditions, such as drought.The use of these techniques also reduces their energy costs since these techniques generally require low pressure.



Governments in various countries are also promoting the use of these microirrigation systems among small and medium farmers. With the significance and probable benefits of the process to double the income among farmers, along with agricultural sustainability and environmental quality.

North America market for microirrigation systems is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

In North America, most of the irrigated areas use groundwater, as it is the only reliable water resource and used in conjunction with pressurized irrigation equipment or pumping.This region has continued to be a major consumer of drip irrigation systems.



Freshwater resources are of great environmental and economic importance to the region.However, the distribution of these resources varies across regions.



Small farmers in the US are gradually adopting microirrigation systems, primarily due to concerns over water allotment in the midwestern states. Thus, the need to improve per-hectare crop yield is another opportunity for the growth in demand for microirrigation systems in North America.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Manufacturers: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 22%

• By Designation: CXOs – 45%, Directors – 33%, Others – 22%

• By Geography: Asia Pacific – 50%, Europe – 15%, North America – 10%, South America – 13%, and RoW – 12%

Some of the major players in the market include Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Netafim Limited (Israel), The Toro Company (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), EPC Industries (India), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd (Israel), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation (Israel).



Research Coverage

The report segments the microirrigation systems market based on type, end user, crop type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the microirrigation systems markets’ high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast pertaining to the microirrigation systems market based on type, end user, crop type and geography have been conducted to provide an overall view of the microirrigation systems market

• Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the biofertilizer market have been detailed in this report.

• A bird’s eye view of the pricing, trade situation, technological changes, and market ecosystem have been provided in the report.

• Detailed insights into the competitive landscape has been provided for established players in the industry.

• Breakdown of the market share of major players in the microirrigation systems market has been provided after analyzing the segmental revenue, product portfolio, and global presence of the manufacturers

