The plastic additives market size is estimated to be USD 45.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026

Plastics, especially engineering plastics, have superior mechanical and electrical properties, greater abrasion resistance, and better chemical resistance than conventional materials such as metals, glass, paper, and ceramic. Continuous innovation and need for lighter materials in several applications is encouraging the replacement of these conventional materials by plastic.



Packaging is estimated to be the largest application in plastic additives market between 2021 and 2026.

The major factor that aid growth of the packaging industry are rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle, economic trends, and rising health awareness among different classes of consumers and development in packaging material and technology.The various properties of plastics, such as durability, low cost, resistance to corrosion and water & chemicals, and low thermal conductivity make it suitable for use in various applications.



Rise in the use of plastics in heavy and light packing drives the demand for plastic additives. The demand for plasticizers, flame retardants, and stabilizers is growing with the increasing demand for plastics in packaging.



APAC is expected to be the largest plastic additives market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India.Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region.



The plastic additives market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers. The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world’s population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest plastic market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.

The increasing population in the region accompanied with development of new technologies and products are projected to make this region an ideal destination for the growth of the plastic additives market.However, establishing new plants, implementing new technologies, and creating a value supply chain between raw material providers and manufacturing industries in the emerging regions of the APAC are expected to be a challenge for industry players as there is low urbanization and industrialization.



Booming automotive, consumer goods and packaging sectors and advances in process manufacturing are some of the key drivers for the market in the APAC. Countries such as India and China are expected to witness high growth in the plastic additives market due to the increasing demand from the automotive industry.



The key players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Albemarle Corporation (U.S.), Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Nouryon (Netherland), LANXESS AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.).



• Impact of COVID-19 on plastic additives market

