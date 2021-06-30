The near-infrared imaging market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 0.8 billion in 2021 to USD 1.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%

New York, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Near Infrared Imaging/NIR Market by Product, Application, Procedure, Enduser - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03686463/?utm_source=GNW





The near-infrared imaging devices segment is expected account for the largest share of the near-infrared imaging market from 2021 to 2026.

On the basis of product, devices and probe/dye.The devices product segment, by type, is further segmented into near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near-infrared fluorescence and bioluminescence imaging systems.



The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the near-infrared imaging market, by product, in 2021, driven by growing research activities, advantages offered by near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems such as high sensitivity, high image resolution, and real-time image guidance during surgeries, the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases.



The preclinical imaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging application market from 2021 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the near-infrared imaging market is segmented into preclinical imaging, clinical imaging, medical imaging. The preclinical imaging segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging market, by application, in 2021, led by the The growing focus on developing new treatments for diseases/conditions such as cancer, inflammation, angiogenesis, infections, and vascular diseases.



The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Based on end-user, the near-infrared imaging market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research laboratories.As of 2020, hospitals & clinics are estimated to account for the largest share of the global near-infrared imaging market in 2021, and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing clinical applications of NIR imaging in various therapeutic areas, the growing demand for NIR imaging among clinicians across the globe, and the high sensitivity, high resolution, and low cost of NIR imaging systems compared to conventional imaging systems such as CT and MRI are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years.



North America: The largest market in the near-infrared imaging industry.



North America accounted for the largest market share in the near-infrared imaging market in 2020. The near-infrared imaging market in North America is driven primarily by factors such as the high healthcare spending, rising geriatric population, the rising prevalence of target diseases, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, ongoing research activities, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 48%, Tier 2- 36%, and Tier 3- 16%

• By Designation: C-Level- 10%, Director Level- 14%, and Others- 76%



By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 32%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Lain America - 5%, Middle East & Africa – 3%

*Others include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.

Note: Tier 1 Company—Revenue > USD 5 billion, Tier 2 Company—Revenue between USD 1 and USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 Company—Revenue < USD 1 billion



The near-infrared imaging market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive country presence such as Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the near-infrared imaging market, by product, application, procedure, end-user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the near-infrared imaging market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03686463/?utm_source=GNW



